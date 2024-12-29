Jan Bednarek reflected on "crucial things in both boxes" as Southampton fell to a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in the final game of 2024.

In new manager Ivan Jurić's second match in charge, Saints began positively at Selhurst Park and took the lead through Tyler Dibling's close-range finish.

However, the hosts turned the screw and equalised before the break, and increased the pressure further in the second half when Eberechi Eze notched the eventual winner.

Taking the armband once again, Bednarek praised Saints' early intensity but admitted that there were key differences between the sides as a late equaliser never materialised.

"A lot of fight, I think a lot of second balls and obviously I think they were crucial in this game.

"[Crystal Palace] won way more than we did and then I think that caused a lot of trouble for us and unfortunately I think that was one of the reasons why we lost the game.

"Second one I would say is set-pieces, I think we need to execute them way better."

"Disappointing I would say, but like the manager just said, we are one week together and we have to keep on working, keep on believing.

"I think the harder you work, the more you get, so I think that's the main way of growing, of building up what we started together.

Palace's first half equaliser, in which a VAR check confirmed the on-field decision despite a potential foul on Aaron Ramsdale, was cause for debate from Bednarek, who also admitted that Saints needed more going forward to earn a share of the spoils.

"I would say crucial things in both boxes, I think we have to be a bit better in the last third, create more chances, be a little bit more creative, be a little bit more convinced that we can cause trouble for the opposition.

"But also in our box, I think the little details decide games. The first goal for me is a clear foul because Rambo is in the air, he cannot control himself.

"He's clearly pushed and misses the ball, even the opposition manager said it's a clear foul. It's very confusing for me, I think it's creating a lot of confusion for everyone, for fans, for players but we have to live with that.

"We have to keep on going, stay positive. It's a tough moment, tough period for us but yeah, just like I said before, hard work and belief that the manager's got the right plan and we have to stick with that."

"I think that's most important that we have a few days now, firstly to recover and then to work hard on the bits the manager wants us to put into the game."