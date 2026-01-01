Elias Jelert is now looking to the next test following Southampton's goalless draw with Millwall at St Mary's Stadium on New Year's Day.

The Dane continued his return from injury by backing up his substitute appearance at Birmingham with his first start since October.

"I feel good. We had a plan that I couldn't play the full game, but it was very nice to be back and back at St Mary's. I was just happy to be back [at Birmingham] and to get an assist was nice. But there's so many games here you can't be happy for too long, you just need to focus on the next game.

"[The Christmas period] is kind of crazy, it's even more busy [later] in the winter. Normally we'd have Christmas at home but it's not like that this time, but it's good. We like to play football. I'm ready and it's very nice to be back."

The game itself wasn't full of highlights, with both teams having faint chances to snatch three points particularly during the second half.

For Jelert, the value of the point will become clear following Sunday's trip to Middlesbrough.

"I think first of all we're not happy with a draw. We want to win this game but it's the next game that's going to decide if it was a good point or not. Now we have to look forward to the Middlesbrough game.

"[The clean sheet] is important. We've spoken about it, if we make clean sheets the goals will come. Unfortunately it didn't happen today. We had the chances to do it but if we focus on the defensive clean sheet then the goals will come automatically."

