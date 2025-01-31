We’re offering local businesses an exclusive way to save at The Dell.

With The Dell Local Business Discount Card, businesses with an SO postcode can enjoy a discount on food and drinks.

If you run a local business, you can now enjoy 25% off at The Dell. Whether it’s grabbing lunch with colleagues, meeting with clients, or just treating yourself after a long day, this is our way of saying thank you for being part of the Southampton family.

Signing up couldn’t be easier. Just fill out a quick form, bring your ID and pick up your card from The Dell to start saving.

Join us in making the most of what The Dell has to offer.

Sign Up Now

T&Cs Apply