How to watch West Ham vs Saints

Saints take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday 24th October at 3pm. Stream the game live with Saints Play.

Supporters outside of the UK* can watch the game live on Saints Play with a video pass available for the match for just £10.

Video Pass

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

*Saints Play video passes are unavailable in the following territories: United Kingdom

Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark.