How to watch Southampton vs Leicester City

Tickets are still available for tonight's match under the lights, but for those not heading to St Mary's, there's multiple ways to watch.

Leicester City Tickets

The match is live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK and for those outside of the UK, you can still watch with Saints Play (excluding selected territories).

Buy a match pass for £10

Buy a Seasonal Video Pass

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is available for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.