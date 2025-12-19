How to watch Southampton vs Coventry City

Tomorrow's match is live on Sky in the UK, but we're down to the last few tickets remaining if you make a last minute choice to be in that number with us at St Mary's.

Coventry City Tickets

For those outside of the UK, you can also watch with Saints Play in the usual unsold EFL markets, as well as Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and South Korea.

Buy a match pass for £10

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is available for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.