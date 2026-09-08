How to watch Saints vs Swansea City

Saints face The Swans at St Mary's on Tuesday 8th September at 7.45pm BST.

There are still a limited number of tickets available, with prices starting from just £20 for Adults and £10 for Juniors. Secure your seat and join us at St Mary’s under the lights.

Swansea City Tickets

Can't join us in person? For selected countries outside of the UK, you can watch live with Saints Play with a £10 match pass.

Swansea Match Pass

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is available for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.