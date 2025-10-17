Published:
Saints Play

How to watch Saints vs Swansea City

SFC Media
You've still got a chance to join us at St Mary's with very limited tickets still available, but you can watch our home match against Swansea City on Saints Play.

Saints supporters who don't live in the United Kingdom can watch Saints against Swansea City on Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

Buy a Seasonal Video Pass

Live audio of every home, away and cup match is available for £50, with a recurring Monthly Audio Pass available for just £5.

Seasonal Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

