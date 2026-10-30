Published:
Men's Team

How to watch Saints vs QPR

Written by
SFC Media
2026-27/Miscellaneous/SaintsPlay-MatchbyMatch-QPR3_fjkwun

QPR visit St Mary's on Saturday 31st October at 3pm. There are a very limited number of tickets still available but for our international supporters, you can follow the action on Saints Play.

Tickets are still available starting from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

QPR Tickets

Live on Saints Play

Supporters outside of the UK* can watch the game live on Saints Play with a video pass available for the match for just £10.

Video Passes

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

*Saints Play video passes are unavailable in the following territories: United Kingdom,
Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland and Denmark.

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Matchday Information: Saints vs QPR

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