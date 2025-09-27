Published:
Saints Play

How to watch Saints vs Middlesbrough

Written by
SFC Media
There's still limited tickets available to join us at St Mary's, but you can watch our home match against Middlesbrough on Saints Play anywhere in the world outside of the UK.

Tickets can be purchased via the link below.

Buy Tickets

Saints supporters who don't live in the United Kingdom can watch Saints against Middlesbrough on Saints Play.

Buy a match pass for £10

Buy a Seasonal Video Pass

Live audio of every home, away and cup match is available for £50, with a recurring Monthly Audio Pass available for just £5.

Seasonal Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.

