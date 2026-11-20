Football is back at St Mary's this weekend as we take on Derby County on Saturday 21st November at 12.30pm. There are a limited number of tickets still available but for our international supporters, you can follow the action on Saints Play.

Tickets start from £30 for Adults and £15 for Juniors.

Derby Tickets

UK supporters unable to attend the match can watch live on Sky Sports+. International supporters can also follow the action live on Saints Play, with video passes available for £10 worldwide, excluding the UK and Nordic countries.

Video Passes

A recurring Monthly Audio Pass is also available for all supporters for just £5. This auto-renews every month until cancelled and it gives you the option to listen to every home, away and cup match live.

Monthly Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.