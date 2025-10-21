How to watch Bristol City vs Saints

The away end will be in full voice, but for the rest of our supporters, you have a whole host of options available to watch tonight's match.

The match is live on Sky Sports in the UK, but if you want to get that St Mary's feel, watching along with your fellow supporters, you can do so across both The Dell or LEVEL1.

The Dell is the perfect choice for that quieter pre-match meal or post-match debrief, book a table now.

Book The Dell

LEVEL1's 15ft screen is one of the biggest in Southampton, and with pints just £3 across tonight's match, it might just become your favourite go-to spot for live sport. Fancy an activity alongside the football? Bring your mates along and then beat them by booking now.

Book LEVEL1

Tonight's match is available on Saints Play for worldwide Saints fans in a number of different countries. Check if you're able to purchase by clicking the links below.

Buy a match pass for £10

Buy a Seasonal Video Pass

Live audio of every home, away and cup match is available for £50, with a recurring Monthly Audio Pass available for just £5.

Seasonal Audio Pass

Click the links to access the Saints Play FAQ and terms and conditions.