Taylor Harwood-Bellis feels Saints needed more composure in the final third, as Will Still’s side fell to a first defeat of the season at home to Stoke.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Lewis Baker broke the deadlock before Sorba Thomas doubled the Potters’ advantage despite going down to 10 men when Divin Mubama saw red.

Harwood-Bellis himself got the hosts back in the game with 10 minutes to go, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a point at St Mary’s.

“I think we got done by two transitions, which is what they wanted. First half was probably a little bit too frantic in their half. It could be better in the final third; move the ball, be calmer and punish them and kind of kill the game off, which we're good enough to do.

“The second half was kind of playing into their hands. The first 10 minutes we didn't get a touch and it was two transitions. Again, I feel like we’ve hit panic stations too early. We just need to move the ball and keep the ball moving and break them down.

“We've seen it against Wrexham, albeit it was very late. I feel we've got enough to break them down, keep moving the ball. I feel we hit panic stations too early. The energy was there and everything like that, but I just thought we were trying too hard in the final third.

“We just need to take a breath, relax and maybe slip someone in instead of trying to do too much. Which is something that we’ll learn as we’ve only got very young players up front, so that’s something we’ll learn."

Making back-to-back starts in the Championship after a three-month injury lay-off, Harwood-Bellis is pleased to be back out on the pitch.

“It’s been a tough three months. It was a bit of an injury that wasn’t too great, it was a nasty one so obviously it was a tough three months in the summer.

“I was working hard and I've been training quite a lot and reflecting on what I can improve on first and foremost. And yeah, I'm in a good place now and ready to go.”