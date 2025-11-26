Taylor Harwood-Bellis was quick to turn his attention to the bigger picture after Southampton secured a fourth straight win last night.

After scoring five first-half goals at Charlton on Saturday, Saints added three more in the opening period to blow away another top-half team, as Leicester were put to the sword at St Mary’s.

Harwood-Bellis, who scored the first brace of his career against the Foxes, is enjoying the positive atmosphere inside the stadium but insists his focus is on celebrating something much more significant come the end of the season.

“It’s nice. Obviously there have not been very good nights in this stadium for however long, but that was down to us,” he said, speaking straight after the game.

“To give the fans something to cheer about again is nice, but I don’t want them just cheering now, I want them to be cheering in May.

“I think we’ve just got to keep going, keep pushing, keep the momentum going, pick up wins and come the end of the season hopefully we’ll be where we want to be.”

When asked if Saints’ players feel like a different team under interim manager Tonda Eckert, Harwood-Bellis added: “Yes, but it comes with winning. It definitely comes with winning – when you’re not picking up results it does affect your confidence, you maybe try a little bit too hard, but obviously now that you’re winning, you’re confident and you can try things.

“It’s just about recovering now and getting ready for Millwall, putting that (Leicester) to bed. I’m sure we’ll analyse tomorrow what was good – there will be bits the manager will want to improve, there’s no doubt about that, and we’ll move on to Millwall.”

