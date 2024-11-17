Harwood-Bellis enjoys dream England debut

It was the stuff of dreams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, as Taylor Harwood-Bellis came off the bench to mark his senior England debut with a goal in a thumping 5-0 win over Ireland.

Making the step up from the Under-21s for the first time, Harwood-Bellis was introduced in the 62nd minute for Kyle Walker, after Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon and Conor Gallagher had struck to put the Three Lions in the driving seat.

On his DEBUT 😍 pic.twitter.com/Y71ARhIma4 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 17, 2024

Back on the Wembley turf for the first time since May's play-off final win with Saints, the 22-year-old made another memory to last a lifetime, confidently heading home Jude Bellingham's cross with a little over 10 minutes left as England secured promotion back to League A in the Nations League.

On a tough night for Ireland, there was a positive for Ryan Manning who made his return to the international fold as a second half substitute, although the full-back wasn't able to outshine his Saints teammate.

The duo will now return to Staplewood Campus ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at St Mary's.