Harry Gathercole signs first professional contract

Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that Harry Gathercole has signed his first professional contract, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been with the club since the age of nine, rising through the ranks of his childhood club.

After making his Under-18s debut at just 15-years-old, Gathercole signed his scholarship contract in 2024 and went on to have a standout campaign with Andrew Surman's side last season.

He scored 12 goals and added four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions, and more recently was involved in the Under-21s squad against Woking in the National League Cup.

After signing his first professional contract, Harry said: "It's amazing really, obviously a proud moment for me and my family.

"I've come all the way through the Academy since the Under-9s so it's an extremely proud moment, and I'm just looking forward to what the future holds."

Director of Group Talent Strategy, Andy Goldie, added "Harry has continued to make steady progress in his development since transitioning into the full-time environment, particularly in the second half of last season.

"He has continued to build on that momentum and has been rewarded with opportunities with the Under 21s, training with the First Team and now earning his first professional contract to provide him with the platform to achieve further milestones over the next two seasons.”