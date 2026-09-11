Spend the season at The Dell for a month packed with Halloween screamers.

The Spook-tacular Halloween Quiz

Clear your calendar for Wednesday 21st October at 7pm and join us for an evening of competition, laughs and fun for all ages.

Teams of up to six players can participate, with an entry fee of just £2 per person, payable by card on the night.

Expect a mix of general knowledge questions, picture rounds, music clips, challenges and Halloween trivia to keep your team entertained throughout the evening.

Come dressed to scare with our Halloween costume competition, for the chance to win a hauntingly good prize. Be creative, get spooky and prepare to impress with your best look.

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Little Boo’s Bash

Sammy and Mary Saint are ready to party at The Dell this October with Little Boo's Bash - the ultimate Halloween event to keep the family entertained this half-term.

Celebrate the spooky season on Thursday 29th October from 4pm – 6pm with an evening packed with fun games, prizes, food and a chance to meet your favourite Saints mascots Sammy and Mary Saint.

Feeling competitive? Dress up in your best Halloween costume where the best dressed will get the chance to win some fang-tastic prizes.

The fun doesn't stop there! Get creative with our Halloween painting stations, where your little monsters can create mini masterpieces on a canvas.

Tickets are just £17 for children which includes access to the party, games, activities and a meal. Adult entry is £5 and includes a soft drink. With limited spaces available, you won’t want to miss out on the celebration.

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The Final Whistle…A Murder Mystery at St Mary’s Stadium

A murder has taken place at St Mary’s Stadium, and we need your help to solve it! Put on your detective hat and join us on Friday 6th November at 7pm to solve the mystery that is haunting St Mary’s Stadium.

Tickets are £40 per person and include a buffet dinner at The Dell, a welcome drink and an exclusive behind the scenes stadium tour of the home of the Saints.

You will be placed into teams of 6 to work together and solve the crime. If your booking is for fewer than 6 people, you will be grouped with other guests to make up a team.

Think you can crack the case? Grab your friends and prepare for a night of surprises, mystery and fun.

18+ only event.

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