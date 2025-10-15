Get tickets for our store signing session

Secure your tickets and meet Joshua Quarshie, Ronnie Edwards and Jay Robinson on the 29th October.

Don't miss out on our free signing session, and meet players from the men's first team.

Kicking off at 3pm - 5pm on Wednesday 29th October in our club shop at St Mary's Stadium, you'll be able to get photos and Saints merchandise signed by Joshua Quarshie, Ronnie Edwards and Jay Robinson. We recommend you get your merch ready to be signed before hand by shopping online or in-store.

Get your tickets using the link below but hurry, there are limited spaces available!

Tickets

Saints Under 21s vs Real Madrid

After our signing session, you can also watch the under 21's take on Real Madrid in the Premier League International Cup on Wednesday 29th October (7pm KO) at St Mary's Stadium.

Saints Members can now purchase tickets for our Under-21s cup match against Real Madrid in their exclusive window at a discounted price.

During this window Saints Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase tickets at a discounted price of £5. Following this window, tickets will be available to all fans from 10am on Thursday 16th October and Adult prices will rise to £7.

Any Junior fans (under 18) can benefit from a FREE ticket.

Buy Now