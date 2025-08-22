Get Back to School Ready

Shop Saints pencil cases, rucksacks, accessories and more!

With the return to school just around the corner, make sure your little one is kitted out with Southampton FC merchandise to show their support on the playground!

Highlights from our Back to School range include our Pitch Notepad, designed to look and feel like a football pitch and our Stationary Set that comes complete with pens, pencils, a ruler and rubber.

Shop the full range of accessories and stationary today, in-store or online. Our St Mary's store opening times are available to view here.

Shop Now