Four Saints games selected by Sky Sports

Four of Southampton’s Sky Bet Championship fixtures in early 2026 have been selected for live TV coverage.

The south coast derby at Fratton Park, already scheduled for Sunday 25th January (midday GMT), will be broadcast on Sky Sports+.

Saints’ trip to Stoke the following weekend, on Saturday 31st January, will now kick-off at 12.30pm GMT, having been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports Football.

Two of Saints’ February fixtures will also be live on Sky Sports. The home clash with Watford, on Saturday 7th February, will now kick-off at 12.30pm GMT on Sky Sports+, while the visit of QPR to St Mary’s on Tuesday 24th February has been pushed back to 8pm GMT, live on Sky Sports Football.

For the full fixture list, now confirmed up to the end of February, click here.