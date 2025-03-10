Ferox Partners announced as Official Recruitment Partner

We're pleased to announce that Ferox Partners, a locally-based recruitment firm, has become our Official Recruitment Partner.

Based in Winchester, Ferox Partners has a strong presence in the UK, USA, and UAE. They specialise in connecting businesses of all sizes, from startups to global corporations, with exceptional talent across the professional and technology sectors.

Ferox Partners has a tailored, people-first approach to ensuring businesses secure the right talent to drive success, whether that’s in finance, HR, marketing, sales, operations or cutting-edge technology fields like AI and SAP.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, performance and community. Ferox Partners will be bringing its expertise to support the club to find exceptional talent to drive forward its success off-the-pitch.

Nikki Foster, Managing Director of Ferox Partners, said: “We are incredibly excited to become Southampton Football Club’s official recruitment partner. Our expertise in sourcing top talent through modern recruitment strategies, including headhunting, aligns perfectly with the club’s commitment to excellence.



“A football club is more than just its players, it’s the entire team behind them that drives success, and that’s where we add value. We look forward to supporting the people who make the club great, helping to strengthen the foundation that allows the team to excel on and off the pitch.”



Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer of Southampton Football Club, said: “We are delighted to bring Ferox Partners on board, joining our suite of commercial partners. They are a hugely impressive company, born in Hampshire, but – like us - have an increasingly strong footprint internationally too.

“We are looking forward to working closely with them on the recruitment of key roles to help our commercial and operational functions thrive, long into the future.”

Jamie Bray, Founder and CEO of Ferox Partners, commented: "As a lifelong Southampton fan, I am delighted that Ferox is in partnership with the club. Watching my first Saints game in 1996 at The Dell, it always felt like home and I'm proud for Ferox to be part of the family too."