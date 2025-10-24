Tom Fellows will miss Saturday’s trip to Blackburn through illness, manager Will Still has confirmed.

The attacker came off the bench at Bristol City in midweek but has fallen victim to an illness that has also affected Jay Robinson and Caspar Jander.

Issuing an update, Still said: “We have got a few illnesses and a few tired bodies and a few feeling shabby. Tom Fellows isn’t right, he was ill the other day at half time and hasn’t felt great since then, so he won’t be with us.

“Jay wasn’t feeling great yesterday, Caspar is a bit [ill], so we’ve got a bug or an illness going round that we’re trying to control, so we’ll see how we are and how we feel. Tom really isn’t right, Jay and Caspar will travel and see where they’re at and how they feel.”

Taking a knock at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night, Welington’s fitness will be assessed with fellow full-back Mads Roerslev set to return after an Achilles problem.

“Mads has trained yesterday and today and should travel with us and has looked fine, he had a situation with his Achilles but said he feels alright.

“Welly took a knock to his knee and tensed his medial ligament in his knee and he trained today but it’s not perfect, so we’ll do what we need to do with those but we have enough numbers and good players in those positions to deal with it.”