Head Coach Tonda Eckert has confirmed Tom Fellows is fit to feature this weekend when Coventry visit in the Championship.

The wing-back missed the trip to Norwich last time out with a groin injury picked up against West Brom in midweek, but is set to make his return on Saturday.

Fellows's availability is a boost for Eckert, who still remains without Elias Jelert and Mads Roerslev on the right-hand side of defence.

Updating on his squad's fitness, he said: "Tom [Fellows] is available, he had a very good training session today and looks good. Elias [Jelert] has trained for the first time at the beginning of week. Saturday might be a bit too early for him but maybe we can get him involved for Oxford, but we'll see how it goes. Mads [Roerslev] is returning to training next week."

A limited number of Men's Half Season Tickets are now available. Don't miss a minute of the action across the second half of the season, beginning with the visit of Hull City to St Mary's in January, with prices starting from around £21 per match.

Half Season Tickets