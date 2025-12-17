Published:
Fellows fit to return

Head Coach Tonda Eckert has confirmed Tom Fellows is fit to feature this weekend when Coventry visit in the Championship.

The wing-back missed the trip to Norwich last time out with a groin injury picked up against West Brom in midweek, but is set to make his return on Saturday.

Fellows's availability is a boost for Eckert, who still remains without Elias Jelert and Mads Roerslev on the right-hand side of defence.

Updating on his squad's fitness, he said: "Tom [Fellows] is available, he had a very good training session today and looks good. Elias [Jelert] has trained for the first time at the beginning of week. Saturday might be a bit too early for him but maybe we can get him involved for Oxford, but we'll see how it goes. Mads [Roerslev] is returning to training next week."

