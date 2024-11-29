Southampton FC Women’s Under-21s will host fourth-tier Norwich City in the FA Women's National League Plate quarter-final this Sunday.

THE MATCH

Southampton FC Women's Under-21s vs Norwich City Women

FA Women's National League Plate quarter-final

Snows Stadium

Sunday 1st December, 12pm GMT

It's been a cup run to remember for Saints' youngsters, who are one of only two remaining PGA Under-21s sides - alongside Manchester United - remaining in the competition against senior sides from the FAWNL system.

Their journey began with a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace's U21s in the preliminary round, before they beat fourth tier Ashford Town (Middlesex) 3-0 in the first round proper.

Saints' standout result came in the second round, where they produced a stunning comeback to knock out Southern Premier Division side AFC Wimbledon, a third tier club, away from home.

After being two goals down, they scored twice late on to draw 2-2 before winning on penalties to set up this Sunday's clash with Norwich.

Saints impressed against third tier opponents. (Photo: AFC Wimbledon)

Norwich ply their trade in the South East Division in the fourth tier alongside the majority of the competitions remaining teams, with just one third tier club remaining in the rest of the draw.

The Canaries beat Brighton & Hove Albion's academy, MK Dons and Actonions in their route to this stage, and are currently mid-table in their division.

MANAGER’S NOTES

Speaking ahead of Sunday's quarter-final tie, Under-21s Head Coach Ben Cole said, "We're really proud of how our squad have performed in this competition so far, competing well against Women's National League teams with grit and physical courage.

"This will be another tough test for us, but we're looking forward to being at home and hopefully with a few supporters down to cheer us on. It should be another fantastic experience for our U21 players' development."

MATCHDAY INFORMATION

Sunday's midday kick-off is at AFC Totton's Snows Stadium, which will be open from 10:45am with refreshments available.

It's advised that spectators park in the nearby Calmore Industrial Estate, which is a less than a 5-minute walk to the stadium.

TICKET DETAILS

Tickets are available to purchase online, priced at £5 for Adults, with Over-65s and Under-18s tickets available for £2

Women's first team season ticket and half-season ticket holders can purchase Adult tickets for a discounted rate of £3 - an adult or Over-65s ticket is required to buy Under-18s tickets.

At the ground on the day, there will be a QR code to scan if help is needed to buy your tickets, but it is advised to purchase in advance of the game.

