Fans enjoy 25% off drink in the Northam Fan Zone and The Dell

Anyone heading to the Wolves match tomorrow can enjoy 25% off draught alcoholic and soft drinks in the Northam Fan Zone and The Dell.

Special offers are available both before and after the game where fans can enjoy 25% off draught and soft drinks. Head to the Northam Fan Zone between 12pm to 1:30pm for a pre-match pint. After the match, head over to The Dell for a happy hour between 6pm to 7pm where you can enjoy 25% on draught and soft drinks.

Tickets for this weekends match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 15th March are now extremely limited. You can buy listed tickets here.

