Fan Advisory Board members confirmed

We are pleased to confirm the eight individual representatives who will make up the refreshed Fan Advisory Board (FAB), following the conclusion of the 2026 supporter election.

The Fan Advisory Board is the Club’s formal supporter engagement body, providing a structured forum for supporters and the Club to discuss issues that matter to fans and share views, feedback and experiences on the supporter experience.

Four representatives were elected directly by supporters, with a further four appointed following recommendations from an independent panel chaired by the Football Supporters’ Association (FSA).

We would like to thank everyone who applied to join the FAB, as well as all supporters who took the time to cast their vote and take part in the election process.

Meet your Fan Advisory Board

The eight individual representatives bring a broad range of skills, experiences and perspectives to the FAB, with elected members serving alongside appointed representatives selected by a recruitment panel chaired by the FSA.

Appointed Representative - Natalia Costa de Foster

Appointed Representative - Lisa Hoe

Appointed Representative - Ewan Minns

Appointed Representative - Dillon Karia

Elected Representative - Simon Dennis

Category: Season Ticket holder

Elected Representative - Louis Reeves

Category: Non-Season Ticket holder

Elected Representative - David Goodridge

Category: Executive Skills

Elected Representative - Andrea Nichols

Together, the new Board will provide a structured forum for supporters and the Club to discuss issues that matter to fans, share feedback and experiences, and ensure supporter perspectives are considered on matters affecting the fan experience.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer said: "I'd like to congratulate and welcome the members of our new Fan Advisory Board (FAB). I'd also like to thank everyone who applied to join the board and the hundreds of supporters who took the time to vote.

"The FAB will play an important role in helping us listen to and understand the views of our supporters, and I look forward to working with the group as they begin their journey together."

What happens next?

The new FAB members will receive training from both Southampton FC and the Football Supporters’ Association, helping to prepare them for their roles and establish how the refreshed Board will operate.

The FAB’s first meeting will take place on Wednesday 30th September, when members will begin work together and discuss the priorities for the Board.

Minutes from previous meetings can be found here. Minutes for the September meeting will be published once they have been finalised.

There will also be opportunities for supporters to engage directly with the FAB. Further information on how to get in touch with the Board will be shared from Autumn 2026.

The Club looks forward to working with the new Fan Advisory Board and continuing to strengthen the ways in which supporters can have their voices heard.