2026 Level Playing Field Annual Fan Survey

The Level Playing Field annual fan survey is now live and will remain open for 4 weeks, until Tuesday 13th October.

This survey will help both Level Playing Field and individual clubs to have a better understanding of disabled fans’ matchday experiences. We'd very much appreciate it Saints fans could complete the survey below.



Complete Survey

If you would like any further information about the survey or assistance with taking part, please contact Level Playing Field.

Overall results are shared publicly each year, as well as with clubs and governing bodies. Clubs also receive individual reports, with a more detailed breakdown of their specific areas of improvement and weakness alongside wider trends. Data collected also heavily informs Level Playing Field’s own activity, with the results proving instrumental in identifying which areas require closer, or more urgent attention.

What is Level Playing Field?

Level Playing Field is a registered charity in England and Wales and acts as a campaigning and advisory organisation to its membership and other parties across all sports.