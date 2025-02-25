Southampton’s Under-18s travel to Watford in the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday 25th February.

THE MATCH

Watford vs Saints

FA Youth Cup quarter-final

Vicarage Road

Tuesday 25th February, 19:00 GMT

For ticket and streaming details see below

Saints have reached the last eight of the competition for the second time in three years, as the current cohort of Academy stars have impressed in the 2024/25 campaign.

Their journey began with a 2-0 win on the road against Swansea in the third round, before another long trip to Fleetwood ended in a 3-0 triumph in the fourth round.

Saints shone under the lights at St Mary's Stadium in the fifth round, as they recovered from an early scare to beat Derby 4-1 thanks to Baylee Dipepa's brace that fell between goals from Sufianu Sillah Dibaga and Harry Gathercole.

The youngsters will be hoping to add their name to the Academy's recent history books, as the club have only reached the semi-finals three times in the past 20 years that followed their 2005 run to the final where Saints finished as runners up.

Sufianu Sillah Dibaga celebrates scoring in the fifth round St Mary's triumph. (Photos: Craig Hobbs)

Watford have scored 10 goals in their three FA Youth Cup matches to-date, as they knocked out Oxford United and Crewe Alexandra before an impressive win over Tottenham Hotspur booked their quarter-final spot.

The two-time winners of the competition overcame Spurs in a thrilling 4-2 victory thanks to Amin Nabizada's brace, a Nickson Okosun strike and an own-goal.

MANAGER PREVIEW



Speaking after his side's impressive fifth round display, Calum McFarlane, who has been promoted to Under-21s Head Coach but will continue to lead the FA Youth Cup matches, commented on a "proud" night at St Mary's Stadium.

"The FA Youth Cup has such prestige to it, the game is at a main stadium, family and friends are watching, it's a great opportunity to see how they react in that environment.

"I just thought we were brilliant [against Derby], so I'm so proud of the lads and I'm happy for them."

PLAYER PREVIEW



With three goals in the competition so far, including a brace at St Mary's Stadium in the fifth round, Baylee Dipepa has been a dangerous outlet for Saints' youngsters in the FA Youth Cup.

Looking ahead to the next challenge ahead of him, Dipepa admitted "we're just focusing game by game." despite a place in the semi-final a stake.

"We're not thinking about all the history but I think it will be nice to make it [a step closer] to the final and to win it of course.

"I just want to continue that form, score in the next round and keep going further and further."

PREVIOUS MEETING

Saints have faced Watford in recent years in the FA Youth Cup, as the Hornets came out on top in the 2018/19 campaign.

A Ryan Cassidy brace was enough for them to advance, either side of a penalty from Kornelius Hansen that levelled the scores before the break.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available from Watford's website, over the phone on 01923 223023 or in-person at the Supporter Services & Ticketing Office at Vicarage Road. Tickets are priced as follows:



Adults: £5

Under 18s: £1

Buy tickets

LIVE STREAM



The game will be streamed live on The FA Player, with coverage beginning shortly before the 7pm kick-off.