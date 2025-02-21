ETONRIDGE Natural Spring Water helping you drink in the atmosphere against The Seagulls

Our Official Water Supplier, ETONRIDGE Natural Spring Water is supporting our home match against Brighton & Hove Albion as Match Sponsor.

This Saturday 22nd February (3PM), we host Brighton & Hove Albion for our third home match in as many weeks. We're delighted to have the support of our Official Water Supplier, ETONRIDGE Natural Spring Water, as Match Sponsor for this fixture.

As Match Sponsor, ETONRIDGE Natural Spring Water will support the on-pitch entertainment at half-time with special signed merchandise up for grabs.

Pure and natural spring water brand, ETONRIDGE Natural Spring Water became our Official Water Supplier in July 2024. As our Official Water Supplier, it's served throughout the stadium's catering outlets on event days at St Mary's Stadium, as well as stocked throughout Staplewood Training Campus as our natural spring water of choice available to players and staff.

You can enjoy ETONRIDGE Natural Spring Water away from St Mary's Stadium by purchasing online via DrinksSupermarket: drinksupermarket.com/brands/etonridge