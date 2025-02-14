Emma Byrne appointed Women's Assistant Coach

Southampton Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Emma Byrne to the Women's First Team coaching staff.

The former Arsenal and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper joins the club as Women's Assistant Coach for the remainder of the 2024/25 season.

A Women's Champions League, WSL, FA Cup, and League Cup winner in her playing days, Byrne still holds the record appearances for both Arsenal and Republic of Ireland after an impressive career that spanned over 20 years.

Off the pitch, she returned to her national side in 2023 as a part of the interim staff as Assistant Coach.

She now makes a return to club football for the rest of the Barclays Women’s Championship campaign.

On joining Remi Allen’s backroom staff, Emma said: “I'm really excited to be here at Southampton, having spent some time around the squad already I can see the talent we have here is really promising.

"I'm looking forward to working with Remi and the team for what will hopefully be a positive end to the season for us."