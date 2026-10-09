Elliotts becomes Official Women's Team Sleeve Partner

Hampshire's leading independent builder's merchant, Elliotts has confirmed a new partnership as the Official Sleeve Partner of Southampton FC Women.

We're pleased to confirm an exciting new partnership between Southampton FC Women and Elliotts, which will see the Elliotts logo feature on the sleeve of our women's playing shirts, including the first-ever, bespoke women's team home shirt.

The partnership represents a shared commitment to the local area, bringing together two organisations that are proud to represent Southampton and the surrounding region.

Through its support of Southampton FC Women, Elliotts will play a part in the continued growth of the women’s game, helping to raise the profile of the team and strengthen its connection with supporters across the south coast.

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer, said: "We're delighted to welcome Elliotts as the newest partner of our Women's First Team.

"Being less than half a mile from their headquarters on the Northam Industrial Estate in Southampton, this is a fantastic opportunity to bring together two longstanding, Southampton-based brands for the benefit of women’s football.”

Tom Elliott, CEO at Elliotts, said: "We're proud to be the Official Sleeve Partner of Southampton FC Women. Since 1842, our job has been helping the region's builders, tradespeople and homeowners build, and our Help You Build Guarantee is our commitment to keep doing that. We know what it takes to build something that lasts, and it's great to support a team doing exactly that for women's football in Southampton.

"Our headquarters is just down the road from St Mary's, so it's especially exciting to see our name on the team's first-ever bespoke home shirt. We're looking forward to getting behind the team this season and helping them grow their support across Hampshire and Dorset."

Elliotts has been a trusted supplier to many across the region, helping you build, since 1842. Today, there are 13 Elliotts builders merchant branches and 4 Elliotts Living Spaces kitchen and bathroom showrooms across Hampshire and Dorset.

Find out more about Elliotts on their website: elliotts.uk