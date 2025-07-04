Ellie Brazil bolsters Women's ranks

Southampton FC Women are delighted to announce the signing of attacker Ellie Brazil, following her departure from fellow Barclays WSL2 side Charlton.

The 26-year-old was the Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year for last season’s third place side, scoring eight goals in an impressive campaign for the Addicks.

A former England youth international, Brazil spent her entire career at the top level, playing for Birmingham, Brighton, and Tottenham in the WSL - and a year with Fiorentina in Serie A - before she joined Charlton in 2024.

After a season where she found her feet again in style after a period of injury, Brazil expressed her excitement at securing a move to Southampton for the next chapter of her career.

“I played at St Mary’s at the last game of the season and I thought ‘this is an incredible stadium’, and it’s probably by far the best in the WSL2 and competes with a lot of the WSL.

“I thought I’d be really interested to see what the facilities were like at the training ground and see what the club’s prospects were, and it all kind of aligned as we continued the conversations.

“I’m really excited to get going, meet the girls, the staff, and also meet the fans. It should be a really exciting season.”