Eight Wealth Management hoping for a positive return to action

Hampshire-based financial advisors, Eight Wealth Management will be our Match Sponsor against the Reds.

In our first match back from the November international break, we return to Premier League action taking on Liverpool this Sunday 24th November (2PM).

We're delighted to announce that this match will be supported by Eight Wealth Management as Match Sponsor. They will be surprising fans at the match with gifts and the opportunity to enter a special competition, as well as supporting an entertaining half-time show on the pitch.

It's another sell-out at St Mary's, but you might still be able to join us by purchasing tickets via ticket exchange (on sale to members only).



Buy Tickets via Ticket Exchange

Eight Wealth Management provides a fresh approach to financial advice, blending expert guidance with a personal touch. Whether you’re seeking to buy your first home, grow your wealth, plan for the future, or navigate the complexities of corporation tax, their team of specialists are there to help. With offices across the UK, they offer bespoke financial planning tailored to each client’s individual needs.

Find out more about Eight Wealth Management on their website: https://eightwealthmanagement.co.uk/