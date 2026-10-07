EIGHT becomes Official Financial Advice Partner

The new partnership will aim to help the Southampton community make better financial decisions through education and making advice more accessible, while creating meaningful support for children and families across the local area.

EIGHT Financial Advice has been announced as our Official Financial Advice Partner for the 2026/27 season.

With strong roots across Hampshire and the Southampton region, EIGHT provides financial planning and advice to individuals, families and business owners across the UK. Its advisers help clients make informed decisions across their finances, from investments, pensions and retirement to mortgages, insurance and protection, care and later-life planning and inheritance tax planning, alongside financial advice for business owners.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared ambition to use the reach of the club to make financial education and advice feel more accessible to people across the local community.

Financial advice and wealth management are still often perceived as services reserved for the wealthy. EIGHT wants to help change that perception.

According to research published by the Financial Conduct Authority in 2025, only 8.6% of UK adults received regulated financial advice about investments, pensions or retirement planning in the previous 12 months.

Throughout the season, EIGHT will connect with supporters through financial education activity and opportunities to start a conversation with its advisers. This will be brought to life through its new Talk to EIGHT campaign, designed to challenge common misconceptions and make taking the first step feel easier.

Our partnership will also create a close relationship between the EIGHT Foundation and Saints Foundation. The two charitable organisations will work together to identify local projects that the EIGHT Foundation can support, with a particular focus on children, young people and families in need.

Founded in 2017, the EIGHT Foundation is a grant-making charitable trust supporting smaller local causes relating to health, poverty and education. EIGHT matches every pound donated to the Foundation, helping contributions go even further.

Ian Riggs, CEO of EIGHT Financial Advice and founder of the EIGHT Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly proud to become Southampton Football Club’s Official Financial Advice Partner.

“For us, this is about far more than seeing the EIGHT name around St Mary’s. Southampton Football Club sits at the heart of its community, and this partnership gives us an opportunity to reach people who may never previously have considered financial advice - or who may have assumed it wasn’t for them.

“Throughout our lives, we experience events and milestones that can have a real impact on our finances. We want to help people plan for those moments, understand their options, build confidence from a young age and make informed decisions as their needs and ambitions change.”

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer at Southampton Football Club, said: “We’re delighted to welcome EIGHT as our Official Financial Advice Partner. Their commitment to making financial education more accessible, together with the work of the EIGHT Foundation, makes this a natural partnership for the club and our community.”

Whatever financial question is on your mind, a better understanding of your finances starts with a conversation.

Find out more about the partnership, register your interest in future financial education events or start a conversation with EIGHT at eightfinancialadvice.co.uk/eight-x-saints

Find out more about the EIGHT Foundation and the local causes it supports at eightfinancialadvice.co.uk/foundation