Southampton's Sam Edozie hopes his first goal of the season can provide a platform to build on, after helping his side battle back to earn a point on the road at West Brom.

Having found themselves on the back foot for much of the first half, a goal down via Isaac Price's penalty at the break, Saints produced an improved display after the interval.

Edozie's first goal for the club since February 2024 helped his side to a share of the spoils, but the winger admitted there's some frustration at not leaving The Hawthorns with a victory.

"I was disappointed a bit not to get three points, but it was a tough place to come," said Edozie. "It was a tough first half, so to still come away with a point is something and gives us something to build on looking forward to the weekend.

"As an attacker, you've always got to believe it's coming your way, so I was in the right place at the right time. It's a good feeling and I'm looking to try and do it a lot more now.

"It's been a while, been a tough year or so, so to get a goal is a great feeling and hopefully I can continue to do more this season.

"I'm just working hard, trying to make sure I can contribute as much to the team as possible. Just making sure I'm ready whenever I get the minutes or the chances to perform.

"Once you've scored, I think it's easier for the next ones to come, so hopefully that's the case and I'll get some more goals this season."