The final Early Doors episode of the season airs this Sunday morning from 8am, with Matt Le Tissier and Tom Deacon bringing you a bumper show ahead of the last game of the 2024/25 campaign.

Saints fan and TV presenter Ed Chamberlin is this week’s special guest, joining the guys in The Dell pub to reflect on some of his best memories of following the club and also from his incredible broadcasting career.

There’s also the big climax of Taking On Le Tiss, as Matt and the fans go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all showdown after heading into the final episode with the series score tied.

Watch the series so far

As it’s Arsenal at home on the last day of the season, there is only one game we can look back on in The Vault, with Matt recounting THAT iconic goal in the final, emotional game at The Dell.

And Matt and Tom also venture out of St Mary’s and on board the incredible P&O Cruises ship Iona for a huge edition of the P&O Cruises Concourse Challenge.

So tune in and kick-off your final matchday of the season with some light-hearted entertainment, with Early Doors available from 8am this Sunday on the following channels:

2025/26 Season Tickets for our Men’s First Team are on sale to all supporters now, with a deadline of Thursday 12th June for current Season Ticket Holders to renew their seat.

With an expanded home fixture list for 2025/26, Season Tickets now offer even greater value, starting from under £20 per match for adults and around £3 per match for Under-14s.

