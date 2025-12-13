Tonda Eckert was left ruing missed chances in the first half of Southampton’s 2-1 defeat to Norwich at Carrow Road.

Saints were typically sharp out of the blocks, with Leo Scienza hitting the crossbar from a second-minute free-kick, before Adam Armstrong saw his penalty saved after Scienza was brought down in the box, but Saints were unable to strike first and fell behind early in the second period.

Ryan Manning’s quick-fire equaliser restored parity, only for Jovon Makama to score his second of the game soon after, and this time Eckert’s side could not find a response.

“It’s tough to take because I think there were so many good moments in the first half where we have the chance to go up, even early on in the game,” the head coach reflected.

“It’s always the same when you go away, you concede one – that came a little bit out of nothing – and the game changes, the emotion of the game changes.

“It’s a big compliment to the boys that we managed to get back into the game quite quickly, but we have to make sure we take something out of the game.

“In the second half we need to come out stronger – that’s part of the truth, and we will need to work on that.”

Makama’s match-winner was a contentious moment, as the final touch clearly came off the striker’s hand, leaving Saints feeling hard done by.

“I think if you have a look at the second goal it’s quite a clear handball, so there is a story behind that goal that we conceded, but it’s also part of the truth that we need to get stronger in the first and second phase of balls that we defend into the box, and that will be a big focus next week,” Eckert added.

“We have a bit of time to recover, to prepare the game very well, and I can promise that we will go strong again on Saturday.”

A limited number of Men's Half Season Tickets are now available. Don't miss a minute of the action across the second half of the season, beginning with the visit of Hull City to St Mary's in January, with prices starting from around £21 per match.

Half Season Tickets