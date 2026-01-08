Tonda Eckert has praised new signing Daniel Peretz, with the goalkeeper arriving on loan from Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old arrives for the remainder of the season, having spent the first half of the campaign at Bundesliga outfit Hamburger SV.

Swapping the north of Germany for the south of England, Eckert commented on the club’s first January addition.

“He comes from a very big club. He has got there and then had a number one that is very strong with Manuel Neuer, so obviously not that easy to pull him to the bench but a quality goalkeeper, very good profile, complete goalkeeper who can do all bits in all parts of the game and we are very excited to have him in the building.

“He looks ready. We have seen many of his games, even the games that he came in without a lot of rhythm and he looks very good, so we’re happy to have him.

“We have the idea to have him playing minutes with him coming in the January window. We have some very experienced senior goalkeepers in the building so he will add some quality.”