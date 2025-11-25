Interim manager Tonda Eckert labelled his side’s performance as “excellent” as Saints won a fourth straight game in the Sky Bet Championship with a 3-0 win over Leicester.

As at Charlton at the weekend, Eckert’s side got the job done in the opening 45 minutes as a Taylor Harwood-Bellis brace and Finn Azaz strike put the Foxes to the sword.

Reflecting on another impressive 90 minutes, Eckert said: “St Mary’s is always an important force. It's important to win games at home and with the support today I think it was excellent to start strong, especially in the first half.

“The boys were excellent from the very first minute. We had good energy on the pitch. Obviously, it helps if you score on the set-piece but we knew that we might get a chance, especially on these set-pieces from these kind of areas.

Scoring from two set-plays, Eckert emphasised their importance.

“Big compliment to the staff, there is a lot of work on the day before the game, we did have another session on set-pieces this morning and it shows how important it is.

“Look, we try to show this on the pitch to get the fans behind us. They have been great again today and we need to go forward together.”

