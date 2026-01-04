Head Coach Tonda Eckert reflected on what he described as "two different games" during Southampton's 4-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

"[The initial thought is] disappointment after this game. I think we played two different games. We played one game until 55 minutes and we played a different game after. I think the first 55 minutes were actually good. We need to go up. We even need to be up 2-0.

I think that the start into the second half was decent. We had a big chance even in the second half to go up. Then we concede the first goal and then that whole second part of the game is not acceptable.

"I think that is a story that keeps repeating. We've had the chance to go up in many of those games with very clear chances. But what we need to make sure is that we become more resilient when we concede the first goal.

"The whole block after 55 minutes is no where near good enough today. We can't start pointing fingers and blaming each other. We need to come out stronger from those moments. We need to come out stronger as a group and as a club.

"We have a whole week to prepare for the FA Cup. We have then a whole week to prepare for the game against Hull and we need to show a different face."