Eckert confirmed as new Men's First Team Head Coach

Southampton Football Club is delighted to confirm that Tonda Eckert has agreed to become Men’s First Team Head Coach on a permanent basis, signing a contract until 2027.

Eckert has led the team to four wins in five games since taking charge on an interim basis at the start of November, a run that has seen the club climb up the table and pick up a total of 12 points from 15 available.



Most importantly, the 32-year-old has united both the playing squad and supporters thanks to a committed, attacking and entertaining style of play.



Group Technical Director Johannes Spors said: “I’m delighted that Tonda has accepted our offer of becoming the permanent Men’s First Team Head Coach following his spell in interim charge.

“His empathy for the playing group and the clarity with which he communicates his ideas have been central to the team’s improvement since he took charge.

“The great results he has achieved in that time, not just in terms of performances and points, but also in the way he has brought together players and supporters, has shown everyone what he is capable of achieving.”

Tonda Eckert said: “I’m very proud. It’s a very proud feeling to represent this football club. I think that we’ve had a great start and now it is up to us to continue.

“We go all in; there is no other way. I don’t shy away from being ambitious to say that we want to play for promotion, whatever that is going to look like in the end. We will go for every single point there is to take.”

