Ebury continue as Official Fintech Partner

We're pleased to announce that we will be working in partnership with global fintech company, Ebury, for another season.

Our renewed agreement builds on the successful relationship between our two organisations, which began in 2024, and reflects a shared commitment to innovation.

Ebury is one of the world’s leading fintech companies, specialising in international payments, currency risk management, and business lending.

As part of our ongoing partnership, there will be continued collaboration in the world of global finance and football. Ebury’s branding will also continue to feature prominently at St Mary's Stadium on the digital screens.

Dave Driver, our Finance Director, said: "Ebury have been a fantastic partner to work with, providing a high level of expertise to support our finance operations. Together, we’re excited to keep building on the strong foundation we’ve created."

Peter Brooks, Global Head of Sports at Ebury, said: "We’re thrilled to extend our role as Official Fintech Partner of Southampton Football Club in the upcoming second and third seasons and look forward to their ongoing success in the championship. In today’s football industry, clubs like Southampton require fast, secure and globally connected financial solutions - exactly the kind of support Ebury specialises in delivering. Our experience working with leading sports organisations around the world means we’re uniquely placed to anticipate their evolving needs and help the club navigate the complexities of international trade and seize new opportunities.”

Find out more about Ebury's services on their website: ebury.com