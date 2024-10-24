Announcing a new partnership with Ebury

We're delighted to announce a partnership with Ebury that will see one of the fastest-growing global fintech companies become our Official Fintech Partner.

Our partnership will run until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, with us becoming the latest addition to Ebury’s growing sports portfolio which already includes the likes of Rangers, PSV Eindhoven and AS Monaco.

Ebury is a global financial services firm that empowers businesses to trade and grow internationally. It offers a comprehensive suite of products including international payments and collections, business lending, and FX risk management.

Ebury will be supporting the club through their expertise in global financial operations and looking to support the wider Hampshire SME community in this area as well. As part of the partnership, Ebury will also have a presence on the big screens and LED boards at St Mary’s Stadium.

Dave Driver, our Finance Director commented: “We are pleased to be partnering with Ebury – an exciting and innovative leader in financial services – to not only strengthen our own operations, but also to collaborate with an organisation that’s committed to supporting the wider Hampshire SME community.

"By sharing expertise and fostering collaboration, we hope to drive growth and success for businesses, both on and off the pitch."

Peter Brooks, Global Head of Sports at Ebury said: “I am thrilled to announce the latest partnership in our global sports portfolio. Southampton's rich history as a football club, along with the area's legacy as a global port, aligns perfectly with our expertise in supporting sporting brands and British businesses with global ambitions.

"We are continuously evolving our product offerings to meet the specific needs of sporting organisations, and our partnership with Southampton allows us to further facilitate this product expansion. We look forward to supporting Saints throughout the season, both on and off the pitch.”