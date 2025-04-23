Downes: Rusk and Lallana have brought positivity

Flynn Downes has praised the positive impact of Southampton’s interim management team Simon Rusk and Adam Lallana.

Stepping in following the confirmation of Saints’ relegation from the Premier League, Rusk and Lallana took charge for the first time as an improved defensive display held Aston Villa for 73 minutes at St Mary’s.

Saints then followed that up with another step in the right direction at West Ham on Saturday, where Downes returned to the side following a two-match ban and helped the team pick up a deserved point courtesy of Lesley Ugochukwu’s stoppage-time equaliser.

“There’s a real good vibe in the group at the minute, and that’s coming from Rusky and Ads,” Downes said, speaking after facing his former club at the London Stadium.

“It’s been tough, don’t get me wrong, because we all know what’s happening: we’ve been relegated, so of course there’s disappointment.

“Rusky, the staff, have come in and been unreal. They’ve brought that bit of positivity that we needed, they’ve brought us together and we want to finish strong for next year so going into next year we’ve got a bit of confidence. I think that’s a performance to build on, for sure.”

On 21-year-old Ugochukwu, Downes’s midfield partner for much of the season, the former Hammer was full of praise.

“He’s come on leaps and bounds; he’s been so good the last few games especially. He’s using his physicality,” Downes added.

“It’s hard when you’re young. I remember going on loan to League Two – he’s gone on loan to the Prem! How he’s doing it, I don’t know.

“He’s some player. If he uses his physicality like he is, he’s going to be some player.”