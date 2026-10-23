Tonda Eckert remained hopeful that his side could be boosted by the availability of Flynn Downes and Cyle Larin for Saturday's trip to West Ham United.

Saints face a stern test against the high-flying Hammers on Saturday, so questions on recent injuries was the first topic in Eckert's pre-match press conference.

Flynn Downes was forced off after 20 minutes against Norwich City nine days ago, and missed the following game, whilst Cyle Larin was withdrawn before half time against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

Eckert couldn't promise a return to the side for either key player, but insisted there were positive signs in their respective recoveries.

"[Flynn is] getting better day after day, we'll assess today and he's doing everything to be involved tomorrow.

"Cyle's injury was part of the hamstring towards the tendon, but it's the same for him that he's trying everything to make it tomorrow. It's a different injury [to his recent one], his back is fine, it just came from a collision with Gavin Bazunu."

Elsewhere, the recent return to action for Caspar Jander has been a welcome sight, and Eckert offered further explanation on the German midfielder's recent minutes.

"Last week has been a little bit more than he was supposed to play, but then you see the way he performs and it looks like he's ready. We had him on the bench against Bolton more as an emergency so the clear plan was he got a break, and he's had a very good week so he'll be involved tomorrow."