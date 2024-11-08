Dibling earns first England U21s call-up

Southampton's Tyler Dibling has been named in England's Under-21s squad for the first time ahead of the November international break.

Dibling's impressive start to the season continues at international level, after he only made his England Under-19s debut back in September.

The 18-year-old will now step up in the Young Lions age groups again, this time to join Ben Futcher's side for friendlies against Spain and the Netherlands.

Dibling's November 2024 international schedule in full:

Friday 15th November

Spain vs England - 5:30pm GMT

Monday 18th November

Netherlands vs England - 5:45pm GMT