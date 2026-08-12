Date confirmed for West Ham cup tie

A date and kick-off time has been confirmed for Southampton's Carabao Cup round two tie against West Ham United.

Saints will host the Hammers on Tuesday 25th August at 7.45pm BST, as the two Sky Bet Championship sides battle it out for a spot in the next round.

Tonda Eckert's side dispatched League Two Colchester United in round one, whilst West Ham saw off Portsmouth to setup the meeting at the end of August.

Ticket information will follow in due course.