Date confirmed for Under-21s PL2 play-off final

Southampton’s Under-21s will face Manchester City in the Premier League 2 play-off final this Thursday.

The showpiece game of the PL2 season will take place at the Joie Stadium on Thursday 22nd May, with a 7:15pm (BST) kick-off.

After beating Leicester in a thrilling round of 16 tie, Saints' youngsters then dispatched second place finishers Fulham at the quarter-final stage, before beating Crystal Palace in extra-time thanks to goals from Dom Ballard and Derrick Abu.

Manchester City topped the regular season table, and progressed to the final by beating Liverpool, Arsenal, and local rivals Manchester United.

The battle for the second-ever iteration of the PL2 play-off title will crown a new winner of the competition's new format, as Spurs lifted the trophy last season with neither Saints or City qualifying for the post-season knockout stage.