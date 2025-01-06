Date confirmed for Under-18s' FA Youth Cup fourth round clash

Southampton FC Under-18s will travel to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday 14th January in the FA Youth Cup fourth round.

Saints' youngsters face another long away trip after beating Swansea in a hard-fought 2-0 win in the third round, with the fourth round clash now confirmed for next Tuesday evening.

Fleetwood have confirmed that tickets are available at £5 for Adults and £3 for Under-18s at Highbury Stadium.

TICKETS

There will be no pay on the gate, however supporters from both sides will be able to buy directly from the ticket office prior to the 7pm kick-off.

The hosts have also confirmed that the game will be streamed live on their own platform, FTFC Play, with more details to follow in due course.