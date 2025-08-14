Published:
Men's Team

Daouda Traoré joins Real Betis on loan

Written by
SFC Media
2024-25/Signings/Daouda Traoré/20240829_DaoudaTraore_020_pixgfl

Midfielder Daouda Traoré has completed a season-long loan move to La Liga side Real Betis.

The 19-year-old arrived at the club from OGC Nice last summer and spent the 2024/25 campaign with Valenciennes, where he made 31 appearances across all competitions in France’s Championnat National.

Now, the French youth international heads to Spain to link up with Betis, who finished 6th in La Liga last season and qualified for the UEFA Europa League.

We wish Daouda luck for the season and look forward to watching his progress.

